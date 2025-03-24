OBITUARY: Jeane Riling (Ramsey)

Jeane Riling (Ramsey) was born on the 16th of December 1928 and passed away on the 20th of March 2025 at the age of 96.

She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence Ramsey Sr., mother Lilly Mae Ramsey (McEwen), brothers Lawernce Ramsey Jr., John Allen Ramsey and husband William (Bill) Riling.

She is survived by daughters Karen Jefferies (Richard Jefferies), Debbie Riling, son Dave Riling (Ramona Riling), grandchildren Rachel Sokoloff (Mike Sokoloff), Amy Stover (Jason Stover), Lindsay Mullholland (Rick Mullholland), Chris Riling (Erin Benefiel), great-grandchildren Bridgette Sokoloff, Casey Stover, Jack Stover, Ellie Mullholland, and Zoe Mullholland.

Jeane made her home on Belaire Drive in Smyrna, TN for the past 60 years raising three children. She was a banker in the Nashville area for more than 40 years and an Air Force wife for over 20. She was a vibrant, fun-loving wife and mother who cherished her family and friends. She loved to vacation at the beach and would save spare change throughout the year, allowing her family to enjoy these trips to the coast. Her penchant for banking was displayed in her uncanny ability to balance daily to the penny as the senior note teller for four different banks at six locations throughout the greater Nashville area. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren, her friends and of course her regular Saturday morning hair salon appointment 😊.

As a firm believer in God, Jeane attended Lindsley Ave Church of Christ, and West End Church of Christ in her youth and later in life Pleasant Hill Church of Christ. Blessed with a long life, Jeane was able to witness and participate in many historical eras of our great country. A member of what is often termed the “greatest generation”, she prided herself in honesty and hard work. She possessed a strong sense of morality and ethics, serving as a great example for others in her life to follow. Never one to complain, she exhibited great resilience in managing life’s challenges head on with a consistent and calm approach. She demonstrated this greatly in her later years as her health began to fade. She will be greatly missed and will be remembered lovingly by her family and friends.

A service to celebrate Jeane will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Monday, March 24, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be on Monday, March 24, 2025, from Twelve noon until the service begins at One O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

