Jean Sartor Hillman, age 61 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. A native of Shreveport, LA, she was the daughter of the late Alton and Jean Grigsby Oliver Sartor.

Jean is survived by her husband, John Hillman; son, Evan Hillman and his wife Jordan of Nashville, TN; brothers, Dr. Balfour Sartor of Chapel Hill, NC, and Dr. Oliver Sartor of New Orleans, LA; and sister, Elizabeth Hardin of Port Royal, SC.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Jean was a member of the Garden Lovers Club and she also grew beautiful orchids.

Memorial donations may be made to the Garden Lovers Club, designated to the Jean Hillman Habitat Restoration Project, a restoration project for native plants and animals at Oaklands, send to Carol Hackney 1403 Leaf Avenue Murfreesboro, TN, 37130-2306 in memoryof Jean.

