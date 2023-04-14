OBITUARY: Jean Rudell Wright Shawver

Jean Rudell Wright Shawver was born on March 22, 1931 in Strawberry, AR to Luther and Odessa Wright, she passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

She married George Shawver on December 25, 1947. She was a beautician and ran her beauty shop out of her home in Rockford, IL for 30 years. George’s job took them to Wytheville, VA where she obtained her real estate license. She moved to Murfreesboro in 1990, where she resided until her death. She was a faithful member of the East Main Church of Christ.

She is survived by two sons, Jim (Nancy) Shawver of Murfreesboro and Mike (Cindy) Shawver of Jupiter, FL; and two daughters, Sandy Berg of Rockford, IL and Sheryl (Rooster) Pitts of Smyrna, TN. She had 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Wright of Rockford, IL and sister, Ella Binzen of Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Graveside service will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM in Old Lebanon Cemetery, Eaton, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cup of Cold Water Ministries; c/o Orange Avenue Church of Christ; 1511 Orange Avenue; Eustis, FL 32726 or Stones River Manor; 205 Haynes Dr.; Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

