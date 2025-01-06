OBITUARY: Jean-Pierre ‘JP’ Bunch

Jean-Pierre “JP” Bunch, age 67, passed away December 30, 2024.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio, and a resident of Rutherford County. JP retired as an electrical engineer.

JP was preceded in death by his parents, Jason Rennie Bunch and Pierrette Suzanne Marie Renaud Bunch; and daughter, Lacey Jo Guth. He is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce Cotter Bunch; daughter, Holly Dawn Kessinger; son-in-law, Tyrel Kessinger; son-in-law, Sean Guth; brother, Jason (Terri) Bunch; sisters, Danielle Bunch, Johane Murray, Michelle (Douglas) Agatep; and grandchildren, Jean Marie Kessinger, Lydia Joyce Kessinger, and River Rose Guth.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18th at 2 pm followed by a Memorial service at 3 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. The Service location is Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email