Jean Marie Jackson Beachboard of Murfreesboro, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old.

Born at her childhood home on April 27, 1933, Jean spent most of her younger years in Eagleville. She was the daughter of the late Ira Fred Jackson and Sarah White Wells Jackson. She graduated from Eagleville School in 1951, where she was an outstanding basketball player that was recruited to play with a women’s professional team out of Atlanta but chose marriage instead. In October of that same year, she married Benvis Beachboard. They were married for 40 years. After briefly living in Nashville, they returned to the family farm in Bell Buckle where she lived until 1998. She even managed the family Livestock Insurance business. She was an excellent seamstress but truly excelled at being a wonderful, loving Mother.

Jean worked at a variety of jobs including Hancock Fabrics, K-Mart in Shelbyville and the Bedford County Court Clerk’s Office until her retirement in 2015 at the age of 82. She was known for her strong work ethic, warm spirit, and the friendships she built throughout the years.

Jean moved to Murfreesboro in 1998 and was a long time, faithful member of World Outreach Church. Her love for the Lord was evident in the way she lived her life. She was a follower of Jesus and showed others her faith in a quiet way knowing what really matters, choosing to love, to forgive, to trust and to be kind to everyone.

She loved basketball, football, watching Westerns and her Soap Opera. She was an avid reader and in her younger years on the farm, she cooked breakfast every morning for her family, which always included homemade biscuits. She treasured time spent with her family, whom she loved dearly. Her kindness, gentle heart, and unwavering faith will be remembered by all who knew her.

In addition to her late parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband Benvis E. Beachboard, and her two sisters, Julia Frances Taylor (Willie) and Anna Elizabeth Simpson (Earl).

Jean was a good listener and was the heart of her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and faith. Left to cherish her memory are her children Cathy Harrold (the late Mike Harrold), of Murfreesboro, Eddie Beachboard (Lisa) of Warner Robins GA, and Sherri Rambo (Billy) of Murfreesboro; her grandchildren Sarah Hannah Stamile (Bob) New Jersey, Catheran Hannah (Armondo) Glendale CA, Ben Beachboard (Nathina) Warner Robins Georgia, Ann Peavy (Josh) Perry Georgia, Lauren Vaughn (Andy) Murfreesboro, Eric Rambo (Whitney) Murfreesboro; her great grandchildren Kaleb Butts (Cristina), Mayleigh Rambo, Easton Rambo, Will Vaughn, Emma Vaughn, Lily Bechboard, Gavin Beachboard, Ella Winnett, Charlotte Corr, Thomas Corr; and her niece and nephews Betty Sue Mullins, Larry Simpson (Nancy) and Jackie Taylor (Diane). She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 12pm-2pm, with the service to follow at 2pm in the chapel. Bro. Joe Dill Rushing will be officiating. The burial will be private at the Hazel Cemetery in Bell Buckle, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Jean’s memory to Aveanna Hospice, 750 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

The family would like to extend their love and thanks to the caring staff at Aveanna Hospice and the special Honey Hill caregivers.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email