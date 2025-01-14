OBITUARY: Jean Latourette

Mrs. Jean Latourette, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, January 10, 2025.

She was born in Pikeville, TN to the late Nelson and Mildred Smith.

Mrs. Latourette was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who was a beautiful, sweet soul with a heart of gold. She always had a sweet smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. Mrs. Latourette loved to travel with her husband. They visited all 50 states and most of Europe.

Mrs. Latourette is survived by her husband, Bob Latourette; children, Alan Latourette and his wife Tammy and Laura Latourette and her husband Mark; grandchildren, Bethany, Rachel, Trace, and Austin; and siblings, Dennis Smith and Linda Lou Hall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Smith, and a sister, Freda Smith.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 15, 2025 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

