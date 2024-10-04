OBITUARY: Jean Gregory Stevens

Jean Gregory Stevens was born on July 13, 1948 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She passed away at home surrounded by family on October 2, 2024.

She was an amazing mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her commitment and devotion to family is evident in her sons and grandchildren. She was a selfless woman who taught her family the importance of serving and that we must serve the greater cause. She taught her sons about life, how to treat people, how to cook, clean, do laundry and love people. She knew we weren’t perfect, but we were perfect to her. She treated our friends like her own children.

Mom was a long time Juvenile Probation Officer of Guernsey County. She started as a Probation Officer in 1991 and was promoted to Chief Probation Officer in 1995. She held that position until retiring in 2016. Prior to that she worked as the Activities Director & Social Services at nursing homes, a daycare, as an intake case worker for Guernsey County Children’s Services, and as a Direct Care Worker for the State Hospital in Guernsey County.

Advocating for children in need was Mom’s greatest passion. She worked tirelessly for programs like CASA and WIC. She implemented the CASA program in Guernsey County and served as director until she retired in 2016. She served on many local and state boards to improve programs and resources for children and families throughout southeast Ohio. Many of those children are now parents and have reached out to us telling us heartfelt stories of how Mom helped them change their lives. Many have remained in Mom’s heart and life throughout.

She received dozens of awards, honors and certificates during her career. But more important to her, she touched many lives, helping people in ways many wouldn’t. She gave everything she had to her family and those who needed help.

Education was an important part of her life and how she raised her sons. She worked hard and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Gregory, her mother Orma Smotherman Gregory, her brother William “Newt” Gregory, and granddaughter Emma Stevens.

She is survived by her four sons, Scott (Leah) Stevens, Bethlehem, Georgia, Kelly (Stephanie) Stevens, Vandalia, Ohio, Lee (Jessica) Stevens, Mishawaka, Indiana, Brett Stevens, Bartlett, Tennessee., grandchildren Ryan, Avery, Connor, Sydney, Evan, Landon, Peydon and Maddison, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mom spent countless hours developing the CASA program in Guernsey County, Ohio. Mom held this program near and dear to her heart. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the CASA program in Mom’s honor to help continue her work. You can send donations to the Guernsey County CASA program at 801 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or CASA Director Kayla Wolfe 740.432.5697.

While mom gave a lot of herself to others, she remained a humble person. Her wish was to have a small graveside service for close family. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Mom, you will be missed and your love shall always remain. We will be together again soon.

Your loving sons,

Scott, Kelly, Lee and Brett

