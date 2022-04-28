Jean Eaton Wilson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was a native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late Fred and Mary Frances Smotherman Eaton.

She was also preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for over 63 years, James Earl Wilson, a brother, Ray Eaton, and a sister, Faye Eaton Hesson.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by nephews, Chad Hesson and wife Cholise, Randy Eaton and wife Debbie, all of Murfreesboro, Mark Eaton and wife Jeri of Georgia and Neal Eaton of Texas; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ where she taught second grade Sunday School for many years. She was a 1952 graduate of Rockvale High School. She attended David Lipscomb, Mississippi State, and graduated from MTSU. She taught school for 34 years in Mississippi, New Orleans, and Tennessee retiring from David Youree in 1988.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Rutherford County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, and the Almaville Family Community Education Club, also known as the “Butter Ladies”. When not traveling the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and Russia, she alongside her husband grew a big garden to share with friends and she enjoyed canning and preserving the food they grew for which she had earned many blue ribbons.

Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Doug Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

