Jean R. “Bubba” Maynard, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A native of West Warwick, RI, he was the son of the late Honorius Maynard and Flora B. “Tellier” Maynard. He was also proceeded in death by his siblings Mariette “Maynard” Souliere, Jeanine “Maynard” Dupont, Constance Maynard, Honorius Maynard Jr., Paul Maynard, and Gerard Maynard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne “Martin” Maynard: daughters Denise Bove and her husband Vincent Bove, Suzette Bergeron and her husband Robert Bergeron, Monique Bass and her husband Lawrence Bass, Nichole Kuzia and her husband Mark Kuzia; Grandchildren Jason Bergeron, Joshua Bergeron, Andrew Bass, Matthew Bass, Patrick Kuzia.

Mr. Maynard was a member of the West Warwick police force and went on to have a long career in security. He was a devoted member of the Holy Face society. He was also an avid collector of coins and tokens, he enjoyed photography, genealogy, and dining on seafood especially his whole belly fried clams. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, February 23rd at 2:00 pm in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna.