Jean Alice Stauffer Prehn, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2026. A native of Mishawaka, IN, Mrs. Prehn was the daughter of the late Rev. Clarence C. Stauffer and Jean Dafoe Stauffer. Mrs. Prehn was also preceded in death by a sister, Cora Sawyer, and an infant brother.

Mrs. Prehn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gunther H. Prehn; sons, Michael Prehn of Murfreesboro, TN and John Prehn and his wife Dawn of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Lauren, and William Prehn; brothers, Dr. Roy Stauffer of Nashville, TN and Dr. John Stauffer of Wilton Manors, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Kyle T. Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Prehn was a member of the Central Christian Church in Murfreesboro, TN and a retired school teacher of more than thirty-two years.

