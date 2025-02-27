OBITUARY: Jay Wise

Mr. James “Jay” Anthony Wise, age 52, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2025 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Barberton, OH to Bob and Peggy Wise. Jay was a 1992 graduate of Chippewa High School in Doylestown, OH. He was a skilled handy man and was able to fix anything a house needed from carpentry to flooring to brick work to siding. Jay enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar, watching scary movies, and spending time with his family. He was of the Catholic faith.

Jay is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shauna Wise; children, Cass Daugherty, Madison Wise, Triston Wise, and Jaelyn Wise; granddaughter, Jax Wray; parents, Bob and Peggy Wise; siblings, Tim Wise, Rob Wise, Chris Wise, Carla West and her husband Les, and Amber Huggins and her husband Charles; and 22 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Nick Wise.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. A funeral mass will follow. Burial will take place in Mapleview Cemetery.