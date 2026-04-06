Mr. Jay Shelton, age 76, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2026. Jay was born in New Jersey to his late parents Joseph and Mary Shelton. Growing up he traveled a lot due to his dad’s Air Force service which led to him spending many years in both Alaska and California.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Shelton; children, Katherine Young (Larry), Josh Andersen (Christy), and Kimberly Valdez (David); brothers, Jack Shelton (Lisa) and Jim Shelton (Linda); sister, Jolayne Hines; grandchildren, Maelesa, Sypris, Cecila, Xavier, Nathan, Nicholas, Mariah, and Avery; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Lillianna, and Joaquin; Many nieces and nephews; and his sweet dog, Bam Bam. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Jr. and John Shelton; his sister, Patsy; and brother-in-law, JP Hines.

Jay had a great love for all things NASCAR and drag racing which led to him having multiple racing cars. He was also a great bowler, with his skills getting him into the Professional Bowlers Association and was also known to be a great golfer.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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