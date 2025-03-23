OBITUARY: Jay Nelson

Jay Coleman Nelson, age 65 of Auburntown, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry “Bud” and Dorothy Marlin Nelson; brother, Scott Nelson; and grandparents, Jim and Retha Miller Marlin and Paul and Aliene McCullough Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy McFarlin Nelson; daughter, Denise Jones; brother, Steve Nelson (Sally); sister, Linda Nelson Woods (Bob); 25 nieces and nephews that held a very special place in his heart; along with many other family and close friends.

Jay attended World Outreach Church and was a member of Mt. Moriah Lodge #18. He was a home building consultant for 40 years and spent the last 25 years of his career at 84 Lumber. Jay was a gentle giant with a heart full of compassion and love. He enjoyed helping people, making them laugh, and spreading goodwill and joy. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered for his contagious smile and wit.

Memorial gathering will be Tuesday, March 25, 2025 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Jay would want everyone to do simple acts of kindness for others and remember those at Shriners Children’s Hospital with memorial donations.