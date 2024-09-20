OBITUARY: Jason William Timmons

Jason William Timmons, known affectionately as “Jaybird,” passed away on September 11, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 44. He was born on April 1, 1980, in Dayton, Ohio, to Nancy and Pat Timmons.

Jaybird was a beloved figure, known for his humor, sweetness, and his willingness to do anything for anyone. He grew up attending Townview Elementary and graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1998. He carried his passion for woodworking, a skill he cherished sharing with his father, throughout his life. Additionally, Jaybird was an avid collector of Hot Wheels, a hobby that brought him immense joy.

He leaves behind a loving family; his sons Kyle, Ian, and Connor, his parents Nancy and Pat, and his older brother Patrick, all of whom will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held on October 26, 2024, at 6441 Diamond Mill Rd., Brookville, Ohio, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Smiths Funeral Home and Crematorium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is assisting the family during this difficult time. Jaybird’s life and legacy will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services LLC.

