OBITUARY: Jason Piere Bly

Jason Piere Bly, 53, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on April 1, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 31, 1971, in Rutherford County, TN, to Gerlinde and Sammie Bly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie D. Bly and Gerlinde Marie Bly.

He is survived by his loving partner, Debbie Scarlett; son, Christopher Bly; daughter, Josie (Jaden) Coffin; sister, Phillis (Jimmy) Rogers; brother, Thomas (Liliana) Humphries; and many other family members and dear friends.

Jason was a loving and devoted partner, father, and friend whose kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. For 20 years, he worked for UPS, where he was known for his strong work ethic, dedication, and the friendships he built along the way. In the last 4 years, he worked for Tuff Shed as a Commercial truck driver, where his commitment to excellence and customer service continued to shine.

From the time he was in high school, Jason had a passion for motorcycles, finding freedom and joy on the open road. He always enjoyed going to bike meets and traveling to Florida for Daytona Bike Week, where he was able to connect with fellow riders and share his love for motorcycles. He also loved being outdoors, whether it was camping, exploring nature, or simply relaxing at home, enjoying the fresh air. But more than anything, Jason cherished time with his family and friends.

His laughter, wisdom, and generous spirit made every moment spent with him special, and his presence will be deeply missed. If you knew him, you knew his name as Papa Bear. Jason had a deep love for animals, from dogs to even reptiles, and his home was filled with his beloved pets over the years. He will be buried with his best friend, Nitro, his loyal dog, who was always by his side and brought him much joy and companionship.

A gravesite service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in his name.

“Though he is no longer with us, his love and legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Ride free, Daddy, until we meet again.”