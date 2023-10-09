OBITUARY: Jason Mark Travis

Jason Mark Travis, age 41, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at his residence.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with Travis Heat and Air as a Service Technician.

Jason is survived by his parents, James Danny Travis and Brenda Kay Brewer Travis; brother, James Danny (Brooke Collins) Travis, Jr of Murfreesboro; nephew, Jet Travis; nieces, Collins Travis and Landry Travis; many close friends and family; and his companion dog, Peppa.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor Graham Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and close friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

