OBITUARY: Jason Frederick Grady Rowland

Jason Frederick Grady Rowland, age 71 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Grady G. Rowland, Betty Sue Taylor Rowland and son, Jeremy Rowland.

He is survived by his children, Michael Rowland and wife Kate, Jaron Rowland, Kaleb Rowland, Lisa Rowland; grandchildren, Emma Rowland and Lily Rowland; brothers, Bill Rowland and wife Debbie, Doye Rowland and wife Betty, Brent Rowland and wife Patricia.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Rocky Glade Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

