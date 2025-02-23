OBITUARY: Jason Allen Gerlach

Jason Allen Gerlach, age 52, of Shelbyville, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 14, 2025 at the Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Winchester, TN.

He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on February 14, 1973 to George and Patricia Gerlach.

Most of Jason’s early life was spent in Ontario, California where he graduated from Ontario Christian High School in 1991. Jason was an avid sports fan. He played football, soccer, and participated in track. He was also a singer at heart. He sang in the All State choir and starred in various theatre performances. Throughout his life he enjoyed skateboarding, bicycling, swimming, shooting, and fishing.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, George Gerlach.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anna Gerlach; a son, Michael Gerlach of Shelbyville, Tennessee; daughters, Natalie (Benji) Barnard of Smyrna Tennessee; and Emily Gerlach of Shelbyville, Tennessee; his mother, Patricia Gerlach of Ontario, California; and his brother, Jeffrey Gerlach (Julie) of Mabank, Texas.

Jason cherished his friends and his family most of all. He loved talking to people and he was passionate about world events and politics. He loved road trips and enjoyed his time at Dordt University in Iowa, where he met lifelong friends and shared in some fun and crazy adventures.

In his spare time he loved listening to music, specifically 80s music. His favorite bands included Metallica, Rush, and Iron Maiden.

Most of all Jason was a family man. He loved his wife and children more than anything in this world. He was so proud of his kids and he loved to tell stories about them. They were truly the best part of his life. He was a devoted husband to Anna and there was nothing in the world he would not do for her. She was his best friend and the 26 years of adventures they had will live in her heart as treasures forever. We know Jason is no longer in pain and is dancing with Jesus and he firmly believed that this was his temporary home. Rest in peace Jason.

Celebration of Life Service to be held on Saturday March 1, 2025 at Fellowship Bible Church in Murfreesboro, TN 37087 from 3pm to 5pm.