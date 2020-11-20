Janice Delores Woods Summar, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020.

The family will hold a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer due to the pandemic.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Eugene Summar, and her parents, Colonel Elmer Woods and Martha Ring Woods.

She is survived by her three sons Brian (Rhonda) Summar, Kevin Summar and Trent (Casey) Summar, her brother, Dr. A.E. (Sondra) Woods, and sister, Lourene Woods Hamontree (Gary Hamontree), her many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals-on-Wheels (https://northboulevard.com/).