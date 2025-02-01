OBITUARY: Janice Stone Lunceford

Janice Stone Lunceford Obit

Janice S. Lunceford, age 69, passed peacefully Sunday evening, January 26, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; three brothers Bobby, Earl, and Ricky and one sister Faye.

She is survived by one sister, Sheila and three sons Billy, Linwood and Joey; several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many close loving friends.

Her loves in life were Jehovah, family, horses and hard work.

