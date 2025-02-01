OBITUARY: Janice Stone Lunceford

Janice S. Lunceford, age 69, passed peacefully Sunday evening, January 26, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; three brothers Bobby, Earl, and Ricky and one sister Faye.

She is survived by one sister, Sheila and three sons Billy, Linwood and Joey; several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many close loving friends.

Her loves in life were Jehovah, family, horses and hard work.