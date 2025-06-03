OBITUARY: Janice Olean Balazs

Janice Olean Balazs, 97, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. She was born on March 29, 1928, in Willow Shade Kentucky, to the late David and Eula Huff.

On April 8, 1953 she married Robert J. Balazs in Portage County, Ohio. They shared nearly 71 years of marriage before Robert’s passing on February 27, 2021. Janice and Robert made their home in Ravenna, Ohio, before later moving to South Carolina and eventually to Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She worked at the Evenflo Company and the Portage County Nursing Home in Ravenna. Janice loved to garden, cook, and spend time on the front porch with Robert, visiting with neighbors and friends. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Michael Balazs (Belinda) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Diane Colecchi of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren: Breanna Rea (Keith) of Murfreesboro, TN; Matthew Colecchi of University Heights, OH; Joshua Balazs (Michelle) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and Sarah Lauck (Jonathan) of Fort Wayne, IN; and great-grandchildren: Addison Balazs, Aubrey Lauck, Reese Rea, Ethan Balazs, Paityn Lauck, and Parker Lauck.

Also surviving are her siblings: Donald Huff (Loretta) of Illinois, Louise Suver, Shirley Davis, and Phyllis Catron, all of Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by siblings Harold, Catherine, Leon, Wallace, and Larry Huff, and brothers-in-law David Suver, John Catron, and Warren Davis.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. A private family service will be held in Shalersville, Ohio. In lieu flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s memory to Stones River Manor or Gentiva Hospice, both in Murfreesboro, TN.