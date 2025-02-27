OBITUARY: Janice McCullough Parker

Janice McCullough Parker, born June 6, 1957 was embraced by our Lord on February 21, 2025 at the age of 67.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN Janice leaves behind her husband, Roger of 43 years and her beloved dog Doughnut. Janice attended Fair Havens Independent Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Mae McCullough and Thomas McCullough.

She is survived by her sons, Jason (Holly) Hill of New Market, TN, Josh (Amanda) Hill of Christiana, TN; step-sons, Mike (Jennifer) Parker of Murfreesboro, TN and Roger “Bubba” (Ellen) Atkinson of Boston, Massachusetts; brothers, Jerry (Betty) McCullough of Lascassas, TN, Eddie (Sherry) McCullough of Lascassas, TN and Randy (Rachel) McCullough of Murfreesboro, TN. She is also survived by grandchildren, Caitlin Hill (John Rios), Gabriel Hill, Alaina Hill, Greyson Hill, Zoie Hill, Olivia Parker, Sarah (Walter) Campbell, Melissa Atkinson, Emily (Logan) Sullo, Nick (Erin) Atkinson, Ben Atkinson, Molly (Nick) Carraggi as well as soon-to-be 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Brown’s Store located at 6605 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas, TN 37085. A second celebration will be held for the residents of Westbrook Towers at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

