OBITUARY: Janice Lee Clark

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Janice Lee Clark, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Janice, born on December 4, 1952, in Nashville, TN, left this world on June 4, 2025, in Mount Juliet, TN, at the age of 72.

Janice was the cherished daughter of Charles Evans and Nola Downing, who preceded her in death along with her beloved fur child Prissy. She was a steadfast presence in the lives of many, particularly her family, whom she adored dearly.

Janice is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Clark, and her children, Jimmy Clark Jr. (Paula) and Dana Clark. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Kayla Clark, Daniel Pursel, Derek Pursel, and Brittney Clark, as well as six great-grandchildren. Janice shared a special bond with her sister, Charlene Evans, and leaves behind many other beloved family members and friends.

Throughout her life, Janice was known for her strong will and her blunt honesty, traits that endeared her to those fortunate enough to know her. She found immense joy in knitting and crocheting, often creating beautiful pieces that she would share with friends and family.

A true fan of Elvis Presley, she filled her home with his music, often breaking into song and dance, bringing laughter and joy to those around her. Janice’s greatest joy was her family. She cherished the moments spent with her children and grandchildren, creating countless memories that will be treasured forever. Her love for them was boundless, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to be part of her life.

As we remember Janice, let us celebrate her spirit, her generosity, and the love she shared with everyone she encountered. She touched many lives and will be fondly remembered. Though she has departed from this world, her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of those she left behind.