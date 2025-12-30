OBITUARY: Janice Faye Gregory

Janice “Faye” Gregory, age 85 went to meet our Lord and Savior, December 26, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN after a long battle with dementia.

Mrs. Gregory was a native of Antioch and LaVergne until her illness caused her to reside with family in Murfreesboro, TN.

Janice, known as “Faye” was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie “Buddy” Gregory of 63 years and her son, Jackie Lee Gregory (Sherry); her brothers, Grover McWhorter; Martin McWhorter (Marcella); Douglas McWhorter; and Allen McWhorter; William Mac England (Louise); Allen L. England (Daughter Michelle Carabello); and Larry E. England.

Faye is survived by her loving children, Janice Reyer (Mickey); James Edward Gregory (Lorri); and Jeffery Ray Gregory; and bonus daughters Darlene Ammons; and Brenda Crawford; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Reyer (Sarah); William Blake Reyer; James Daniel Gregory; Billy Jones Jr. (Stephanie); Jamie Jones; Mathew Jones (Janesse); Jesse Gregory; Steven Gregory; Nikki Newson; Kenny Newson Jr.; and Hunter Lee Gregory. She has 7 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren and multiple nieces.

Faye worked at Kroger’s Bakery in Brentwood for years as well as a few others. She attended Meades Chapel Church in Bakertown for years.

Faye enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved long country drives with her husband Buddy, going fishing at the lake with him, just being together. She also loved her flowers. She had 26 different colored Iris’ as well as peonies and lilac bushes. Faye also had a love for reading her story books. She loved dancing to music with her husband and kids for fun.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, from 3pm – 7pm. Service will be Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 10am with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.