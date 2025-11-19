OBITUARY: Janice Fay Follis

Janice Fay Davenport Follis, age 78, of Woodbury slipped away into eternity with Jesus peacefully at home on Saturday, November 15, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and the daughter of the late George J. Davenport, Jr., and Ida Grace Berry Richardson.

Janice lived a life surrendered to Jesus Christ. She sacrificially gave to her family and anyone who was in need throughout her life. She served the church faithfully from her early young adult years teaching Bible study, singing in the choir, playing the piano and organ, leading children in Vacation Bible School, and so much more.

She dedicated her life to her special needs son, “Little Lee”, and made sure he was loved and cared for during his short 15 years of life. She faithfully shared how God’s presence was with her and helped her care for him. God used her story to bring many people to salvation in Jesus Christ through her obedience to share.

Together with her husband, Buddy, she owned SignMasters in Murfreesboro until 2012. They dedicated the business to serving the community and giving to anyone in need.

Janice is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Harold Warren (Buddy) Follis, her sons William Lee Follis and Robert Wayne Follis, and her brother Carl Rex Davenport.

She is survived by her daughter Dori Cook and husband Frederick (Butch); her sister Denise Palma and husband Daniel; her brother Ted Davenport and wife Brenda; her daughter-in-law, Kristie Follis; her grandchildren, Joshua Cook and wife Nicole, Lindsey Cook, Shelby Follis, Madison Follis, and Emily Inniger and husband John; her great grandchildren, Olivia and John Luke Inniger; and all of her nieces and nephews that were greatly loved by her.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Cook, Brandon Palma, Caleb Palma, Aaron Newman, Frederick Cook, and Daniel Palma.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her beloved nephews David Davenport, Daniel Crews, Justin Follis, Bryan Follis, Mike House, Mark House, Brad Dozier, Ryan Dozier, Adam Dozier; her cousin Wayne Berry; and her dear friends Mike Haynes and Jason Haynes.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, November 21, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Services will be led by her pastors Josh Brooker, Steve Goforth, and Dan Scott. Music by her great nephews, Alden and Jacob Davenport, and her great niece Rachel Latimer.

