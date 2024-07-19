OBITUARY: Janice Elaine Lewis (Puckett)

Janice Elaine Lewis (Puckett) passed away suddenly on July 16th, 2024.

Janice was born on August 12, 1953 in Aurora, Colorado.

She grew up with her loving parents and siblings all over the country while her father served in the U.S. Air Force finally settling in Middle Tennessee in her teenage years. She graduated from Community High School in Unionville, TN in 1972.

She had a busy career from which she retired after 15 years at Middle Tennessee State University in the Office of the Provost in 2020.

Janice had a zest for life, all things flamingos and loved any time spent with family and friends. She loved adventure, travel, crafting, sewing, playing games and just having fun. Her passion for others and creativeness were best evidenced in one of her biggest passions – quilting and volunteering for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. She spent innumerable hours of her time sharing her talent with others through sewing days, quilt kit assembly, her own quilting as well as serving as a volunteer coordinator. One of her greatest joys was presenting a quilt to a deserving veteran.

She loved traveling and was always ready to go whether it be weeks in Florida with her mother, Mexico or lake with friends or her numerous mission trips to a Guatemalan orphanage.

She loved her family fiercely and is survived by her husband of 18 years, Glenn, her two daughters Sylvia McLaughlin (Bill) and Rhiannon Huffman, stepdaughters Jamie Lewis-Stewart (Amber) and Samantha Haun, two granddaughters Emma and Leah McLaughlin, her mother, Genevieve Helen Puckett, siblings Gerald Puckett (Regina), Rebecca Snow (Dennis), Cassie Davenport (Michael) and Kathy Reeves, step granddaughters Addison and Mason, nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, cousins and extended family as well as so many friends that she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Nathaniel Puckett and stepson, Justin Arnold.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Michael Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Cothran Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation – www.qovf.org/donate or to Safe Homes for Children – Casa de Sion Orphanage Orphanage Paypal

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

