OBITUARY: Janice Anne Manley

Janice Anne (Jeswald) Manley, age 77 of Memphis, Tennessee went to her eternal home on June 5, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Janice was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 31, 1948. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Curtis; mother, Doreen (Sharples) Curtis; her aunt, Joan (Sharples) Hart; and her nephew, Robert (Bobby) Varossa.

She is survived by her sister, DeeDee (Joe) Climer of Murfreesboro; her son, Billy (Heather) Hardy of Peoria, Arizona; daughters, Angela (Corey) Long of Kingman, Arizona; Lisa Watson of Memphis; and Tracy (Darrell) Thurmond of Memphis; grandchildren, Roderick (RJ); Anthony; Seth; Joseph; Dustin; Brooklyn; Joshua; Shelby; and Jennifer; and 6 great grandchildren, and several nephews.

Her passions were her grandchildren, whom she loved playing games with; her furry companions JoJo and Dolly; crocheting; dancing; and college sports. She also loved history and had a great knowledge of world events, but the greatest passion, of course, was her children and grandchildren.

We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Alive Hospice who went above all else to assure us that Janice was completely taken care of along with her family, they were awesome. Thank you.

She was the light of our life, but her light will continue to shine in our hearts and minds. Rest in Peace Child of God!!!