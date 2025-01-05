OBITUARY: Janet Lee Smith

Janet Lee Smith, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 31st.

Janet was born on September 2nd, 1953, in Dayton Ohio to Naomi Mae Morris and George Franklin Washington Shirley. Janet married Bruce Wayne Smith on April 4th, 1972, in Jackson County, Tennessee.

Janet truly loved life and lived to the fullest through simple things. Janet had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was rare, one that was so generous and kind. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed hearing from her grandchildren. She was full of smiles and laughter; never missing an opportunity to play practical jokes.

She once enlisted the help of Jeremy to play a prank on Clay, one of her grandchildren. Janet knew how much Clay disliked the Florida Gators. She had Jeremy place a Florida Gator flag in his yard. When Clay attempted to retaliate, he was met with a Florida Gator magnet hidden on his truck. It’s unclear how long he drove around with the magnet before it was discovered.

Janet was known for these types of pranks and we all wondered what or who was next.

Janet was proud of her family’s deep sense of pride for having served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Janet’s father, husband, brothers, sons, nephews and nieces have served in nearly every major conflict since WWII.

Janet is survived by her three sons: Jeremy Smith and wife Christy of Carthage, TN; Jared Smith and wife Lauren of Grant, TN; and Phillip Carter and fiance Veronika Duchek of Petting, Germany.

Two sisters: Kimberli Nickerson and husband Bret of Cocoa, Florida, and Tracee Paseur and late husband Anthony of Cocoa, Florida.

Janet had fourteen grandchildren: Clay Forkum and fiance Whitney Hight, Carley Goodwin and husband Devin, Norah, Cage, Austin, Raven, Ian and Isaac Smith, Alexandra, Callie and Kelly Rollin III, Julian and Samuel Carter.

Janet had thirteen nieces and nephews: Jamie and Wanda Roy, George, Angela and Jose Medina, Jason, Jessica, Justina and Kindel Shirley, Rodney and Brook Nickerson, Chance and Jessie Paseur.

Janet was preceded in death by husband Bruce Smith, parents George and Naomi Shirley, sisters Diana Medina and Beverley Leis, and brothers: Marvin Shirley, Stephen Forrest (Shirley), Daniel Shirley and Rodney Shirley.

Janet will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a beautiful mother and grandmother. She will be forever in our hearts.