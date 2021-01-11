Janet Hazel Swift, age 81 of Murfreesboro, previously Lakewood, NJ, was called home to the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Tamaqua, PA and a daughter of the late Thomas Frederick and Ruth Elizabeth Yoder Nahf. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Evans Swift, Jr, stepmother, Ruth Bogart Nahf, siblings, Carol Jennings, Frederick Nahf and Phillip Nahf, and a grandson, James Belli, Jr.

She will be missed by her surviving sons, her siblings, and their families. Marcus Belli and wife Lisa of Peachtree City, GA, Brian Belli and wife Helena of Wiesbaden, Germany, Matthew Belli and wife Isabel of Marietta, GA, and James Belli, Sr. and wife Linda of Murfreesboro; sisters, Lois Williams and husband Bob of Forest, VA and Edith Wine and husband Dan of Audubon, NJ; a brother, Robert Nahf and wife Terrie of Atco, NJ; grandchildren, Jana Rodriguez, Miranda Espinoza, Marcella Belli, Aurelius Belli, Creighton Belli, Cerene Belli, Timothy Belli, Britnee Taylor, McKenzie Brideau, Seth Brooks, and Lydia Brooks; great grandchildren, Braden, Maya, Kylie, Zachary, Matthew, Nikki, Jaxson, Maximus, Dru, Logan, and Harlee. She was a beloved Nana, Omar, and Mimi.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 10:30a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will follow at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband Reverend Evans Swift Jr.

May she rest in peace. “The Lord is never early, and He is never late”. Mama B

