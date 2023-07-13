OBITUARY: Janet G. Davis

Janet G. Davis, age 91 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023.

She was a native of Missouri and was preceded in death by her parents, William McKinley Green and Stella Luella Dunn Green and her sister, Mary Amelia Campbell, and her brother, Lowell Green.

Mrs. Davis was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, where she enjoyed her sewing group from church the “PW” Presbyterian Women and Sewing Sisters. She was a retired Register Nurse and had worked at the Rutherford Hospital, Smyrna Hospital, Vanderbilt Hospital and retired from the Veterans Hospital in Nashville.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her children, James W. Davis and wife Michelle, Kathy McMahan; grandchildren, Amanda Davis, Dalton Davis, William Davis, Russell Glenn, Greg McMahan and wife Jerica.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

