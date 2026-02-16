Janet Flener, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, February 13, 2026, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late John and Laura Nelson Peake. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Flener.

Survivors include her daughters, Heather Guthrie and Nikki Carter and husband Steve Carter; grandchildren, Hannah (Jacob) Hendrixson and Aaron (Trinity) Guthrie; brother, Bruce (Cindy) Peake of Pensacola, Florida and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Flener was a longtime faithful member of Third Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Visitation with the Flener family will be from 9:00 am until the time of memorial services beginning at 11:00 am, Friday, February 20, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Janet may be made to the World Missions Fund at Third Baptist Church, 410 W. McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or online at https://3bconline.com/give. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Flener family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

