OBITUARY: Janet A Niles

Janet A Niles (Grandma Jan), was born April 11, 1940, and passed away December 19, 2024. She was a remarkable woman who’s warmth, love for life, and deep devotion to her family and friends will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Janet was raised in Michigan and went to Clio High School. After graduation, she married Larry Lewis and had 2 children, Randi Schoch (husband) Frank Schoch, and Tammy Cone (husband) Scott Cone. Janet had 4 grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Cody, and Alysha. She had 11 great-grandchildren. Janet had 1 sister, Norma Jean Mahar (Rosie), who preceded her in death.

Janet and her second husband, Ed Buben, built a dog grooming and boarding kennel, (Pooches Pooches), which was ranked #1 in the area. She was a beloved member of the American Legion post 64 unit 342, where she was the president of the women’s auxiliary for years. She later retired and moved to Murfreesboro, TN, to be closer to family. Though “Grama Jan” will be deeply missed by her friends at Hummingbird Hill Apts. and her family, she is finally at peace in heaven.

After the first of the year, the family will be hosting a celebration of life for her. Notifications will be sent out.