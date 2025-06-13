OBITUARY: Jane Yvonne Holmes

Jane Yvonne Holmes, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, left us peacefully on June 11, 2025 at the age of 66. Jane’s life was a beautiful reflection of faith, love, and dedication, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Born on March 9, 1959 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Jane was a woman of warmth and grace, known for her kind spirit and the love she shared so freely with her family, friends, and community. She was the loving wife of Michael for 42 years, a devoted mother to Joshua (Julie) and Yvonne (Josh), and an adored grandmother to Ivy, Nolan, and Emma.

Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family, and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Jane was a phenomenal baker, cake decorator, and designer, turning every occasion into a celebration of beauty and sweetness. Whether she was baking a birthday cake for her grandchildren or creating elaborate treats for special events, her talent and attention to detail were unmatched.

Her love for making things beautiful extended beyond the kitchen – her home was a testament to her creativity and her desire to make the world around her an extraordinarily joyful place.

As a woman of deep faith, Jane was a devout Christian who lived her life in service to others. Her generosity knew no bounds, whether it was through lending a helping hand, offering a kind word, or sharing her talents with those in need. She touched countless lives through her acts of kindness and her unwavering belief in the power of love and faith.

Jane’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering support was a gift to all who had the honor of experiencing her friendship.

Jane is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her children, Joshua (Julie) and Yvonne (Josh); and her grandchildren, Ivy, Nolan, and Emma. She is also survived by her mother, Carol; father, Clarence (Donna); siblings, Doreen (Jeff), Cheryl (Sean), and Chuck (Carmen); a multitude of nieces and nephews, as well as a wide circle of friends who will miss her dearly.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Eilene and Robert, and her siblings, Robert, Keith, and Gene, who she is now reunited with in the arms of the Lord.

Jane’s legacy will live on through her family and friends, who will carry her memory in their hearts forever. She was a woman who truly exemplified the love of Christ in all her actions, and her faith will continue to inspire all who knew her.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at The Church of God, 2011 St. James Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Saturday, June 14th at 3PM with a visitation on Saturday, June 14th from 1-3PM.

Jane’s love, faith, and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten.