Jane Faye Johnson Hill, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the Woodrow Jasper Johnson and Mary Estelle Adcock Johnson Delbridge. Mrs. Hill was also preceded in death by a son, Kimmy Lynn Carpenter and a grandson, Michael Shane Carpenter.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband, Edward C. “Ricky” Hill, Jr.; son, Wayne Carpenter of Murfreesboro, TN; stepsons, Jason Hill of New Market, TN and Joshua Hill of Christiana, TN; brother, Steve Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Allen Carpenter, Ashley Pruitt, Caitlin Hill, Gabriel Hill, Alaina Hill, Greyson Hill, and Zoie Hill; great-grandson, Carson Pruitt; and a beloved Boston Terrier, Bad Max.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jerry Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends as pallbearers.

Mrs. Hill was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and a homemaker.

