Jane Carol Wittman, 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Stuttgart, AR, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was born August 16, 1934, in Stuttgart to George and Stella Turley Wittman.

Jane started work for Southwest Telephone in 1953 as an operator. She worked for the telephone company in many positions and through many name changes and made lasting friendships with her coworkers. She retired from General Telephone Company in 1989.

She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Stuttgart.

In her younger years, Jane loved to paint. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles until her eyesight failed. Jane always enjoyed and loved being with her family.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents George and Stella Wittman; her sister and brother-in-law Betty and Frank Essex and her brother and sister-in-law Billy and Madaline Wittman; and nephew, Gary Wittman.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews David Essex (Dorothy), Sherry Dickson (Earl), Mike Essex (Marie), Beth Bimson, and Carol Turner; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Stuttgart, AR.

