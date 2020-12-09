Jane Brown Kelton, age 97, passed away December 8, 2020 at Stones River Manor. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired teacher from Lascassas Elementary School. Jane was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leffel Brown and Mabel Blankenship Brown; husband, Richard Kelton; son, Kent Kelton; grandson, Jerry Michael Kelton, MD; brother, Robert Leffel Brown, Jr.; and sisters, Betty Sue Wright, Mary Winn, Ina Harris. She is survived by her son, Jerry and wife, Betty Kelton; daughters, Betsy and husband, Charles Still, Bonnie and husband, James Brewer; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Kenneth Summey officiating. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lascassas Baptist Church.

