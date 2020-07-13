Jana Leigh Ward, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A native of McMinnville,TN, she was the daughter of the late Wayne (Ken) and Marie (Hunt) Armes.

Jana was a member of First Baptist Church in McMinnville, TN. She attended MTSU and graduated with an accounting degree. She later worked as a financial manager in the automotive industry. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, daughter, and devoted friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (James) Ray of Sparta,TN; brother, Bryan (Renee) Armes of Lebanon,TN; sister, Kathyn Allison Armes of Franklin,TN; nephew, Justin (Ashlee) Armes of Nashville,TN; and an aunt & uncle (Juanita and Ron Swafford) of Louisville, KY, and numerous cousins.

Jana is preceded in death by her parents and several extended family members.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jana, to The Saint Thomas Health Foundation (Cancer Center) or The Make-A-Wish Foundation. An online guestbook is available for the Ward family at www.woodfinchapel.com.