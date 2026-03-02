With heavy hearts, we share the peaceful passing of Jana Lynn Kolb, age 50, on January 24, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Jana was born on January 13, 1976, in Kinsley, Kansas, to Jan and Sally Wells-Singleton Kolb. She had family in both Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Larned, Kansas. She proudly claimed Murfreesboro as her hometown, having graduated from Oakland High School and later attended beauty school, following her creative path.

Her greatest accomplishment and deepest joy in life was her daughter, Jerelyn Shea. She loved her beyond measure – a love that will endure for eternity.

Jana was fiercely loyal, deeply passionate, and fearless in the way she loved and protected the people closest to her. A private confidant – never judgmental, always loving – she stood beside those she cared about without hesitation. She was the kind of friend who would come to your defense and never let you stand alone.

When she laughed, everyone laughed. Her joy was contagious and her presence unforgettable. Jana had the most incredible smile – there was a fire in her spirit – and she lit up every room she entered.

To truly know her was to witness a rare kind of beauty – one that reached far beyond appearances. She carried herself with a quiet radiance that could soften even the coldest day. Her eyes held a brilliance that sparkled. Her mind was thoughtful, curious, and full of wonder – the kind that made you want to linger a little longer and love a little deeper. She was our butterfly. She will be missed beyond words, beautiful girl – but never forgotten.

She is survived by her daughter, Jerelyn Shea; her mother, Sally Wells-Singleton; her father, Jan (Jean) Kolb; her brother, Andy (Melissa) Kolb; her sister, Jeannie Kolb; along with extended family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

In accordance with Jana’s wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 2:00 pm at Beckwith Mortuary, 916 Main Street, Larned, Kansas 67550 with Pastor David Spare presiding. Visitation will be form 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. All who knew and loved Jana are warmly invited to attend and join in honoring her memory.

For those unable to attend flowers may be sent to the service at Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477 Larned, Kansas 67550. The funeral service will also be streamed on Facebook live www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary. Condolences at www.beckwithmortuary.com. Friends and family may coordinate a tribute in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at a later date.

