OBITUARY: Jan Robinson

Mrs. Carolyn Jeanice “Jan” Robinson, age 75, of LaVergne, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born in Rockwood, TN to the late Leamon and Margaret Golliher Barnes. Jan was a longtime member of College Hills Church of Christ and a homemaker to her family. She and her husband were avid campers taking their pull behind to Crossville and Sevierville. They were part of the Mid Tennessee Deaf Campout community.Jan is survived by her husband of 58 years, Melvin Robinson; children, Jenny Robinson and Kevin Lee Robinson; grandchildren, Victoria, Devin and his fiancée Kailee, Maria, Danielle, K.J., Jonathan, and Jordan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins who she loved very much.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 8, 2025 3:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.