OBITUARY: Jamie Michelle Barnes

Jamie Michelle (Baker) Barnes age 59, of Murfreesboro went to her eternal home on Thursday April 24, 2025, at Alive Hospice.

Jamie had a long 2-year battle with LMS cancer. Jamie was born in Dickson Tennessee on February 5, 1966 to her parents Ricky Baker and Jo (Duke) Logue.

Jamie was a graduate of Smyrna High School class of 1984. For 20 years she was an employee of HCA, where she was known for her strong work ethic.

She enjoyed gardening and loved butterflies. She was an avid fan of NASCAR, her favorite driver was Jimmy Johnson, she also enjoyed watching football and was a big fan of Patrick McHolmes.

But her greatest love was that of being a proud Mom to Brandon and Nana to Bryce. Jamie was a devout member of Limitless Church, and a true believer in Christ.

Jamie is preceded in death by her father Ricky Paul Baker of Dickson TN.

She is survived by her loving husband Wesley Barnes, her son Brandon (Nikki) McCoy, her grandson Bryce McCoy, her mother Jo (Dallas) Logue, her brothers Christopher (Jackie) Logue, Brent (Karen) Logue, and her sisters Jammie Breedlove, and Candace (Charles) Carden. As well as her nieces Ainsley, Dallas, Molly, Lindsey (Ryan), Ashley (Jeremy), and nephews Terry, and Brian (Devan).

The family would like to provide special thanks to the staff that cared for Jamie during her last moments at Alive Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on May 10, 2025, with visitation at 12pm – 2pm and the service starting at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Jamie Barnes to alivehospice.org.