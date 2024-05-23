OBITUARY: Jamie Lynn Mahaffey Bess

Jamie Lynn Mahaffey Bess, age 39 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and the daughter of the late Roy Mahaffey and Diane Casteel Mahaffey who survives her.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her children, James Bess, Shyann Bess, Charles Bess, and Sammy Bess; a sister, Carolyn (Aaron) Hardwick; a nephew, Lucas Dyer; nieces, Diana and Lila Dyer; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook for the family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy