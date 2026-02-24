Jamie Lee Neal, age 48, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, February 14, 2026. Born on August 2, 1977, in Lexington, TN, Jamie was preceded in death by his father James Lee Neal and is survived by his mother Linda Darlene Neal.

Jamie is survived by his wife of 27 years Michele Lynn Neal; daughter, Julia (Andrew) Carden of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Jackson Neal of Murfreesboro, TN; soon-to-be grandchild, Ezra Carden; sisters, Angela (Rory) Hinson, Jennifer (Clint) Carnal, and Bethany Neal of Jackson, TN.

Jamie is also survived by his in-laws Regina and Terry Netzel, Kym (Chris) Jones, Terry (Jack) Netzel-Yates, Ian (Lauren) Netzel and his loving Aunt Mary Ann Quinn. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

As a devoted father and loving husband, Jamie’s passion was spending time with his family, playing board games, and traveling to the beach, as well as woodworking, tending his vegetable gardens, and raising chickens. Jamie graduated from Tennessee Tech University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, and was a fraternal brother of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter. As a Senior Network Architect with Nissan in Smyrna, TN for 25 years, Jamie was a loyal and dedicated employee. As a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Jamie enjoyed following the games, especially the family trips to cheer on the Braves in Atlanta.

Jamie will be deeply missed and carried forever in the hearts of those who love him.

Visitation with the Neal family will be Friday, February 27, 2026, from 3:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 5:00 pm. At Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Jamie can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation online at https://melanoma.org/ and an online guestbook is available for the Neal family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

