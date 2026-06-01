OBITUARY: James Willis Jernigan Jr.

James Willis Jernigan, Jr. relinquished his earthly body for his heavenly home on May 29th, 2026, listening to his favorite steel guitar music and comforted by his family.

He was born to parents Mr. James Willis Jernigan, Sr. and Rev. Mamie Jewell Jernigan on April 13, 1938, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, where he taught adult Sunday School Classes for many years. He was known to sit up late at night with multiple commentaries and Bibles in search of the truth of the living Christ in order to draw others to receive salvation.

As a young man, he was known for his 1955 Ford convertible with ground effects, which attracted his wife Jimmye Virginia Arnette, now Jernigan, whom he has been married to for 67 years. He honorably served his country during the Korean War, where he earned accolades for his long-range shooting accuracy. He was honorably discharged from the Army and returned home to proclaim that Korea was the coldest place he had ever been.

Along with his father, Jim, he was a partner in one of the largest farms in Rutherford County called “Jim W. Jernigan and Son” where they worked together to raise Hampshire Hogs and Polled Hereford Cattle. The farm is still in business today. James was the last of the “gentleman farmers” as he worked a full-time job serving General Electric for more than 30 years while working the farm with his dad. During this time, he was a tough advocate for “blue collar” workers and was instrumental in the advent of the United Electrical Workers Union at GE, where he served as president of Local 703 for many years. He was known by company management and the national union leadership as being polished, smart, bold, and full of integrity. He traveled extensively across the country, holding companies and the union both accountable to working men and women. His loyalty to serve “the people” was both admired and respected.

Music was his favorite hobby. He was an accomplished steel guitar musician with a vast collection of many types. He played for numerous bands throughout the years and traveled to Nashville regularly to take lessons and play. He was also known to write a song or two along the way.

James is survived by his wife Jimmye Virginia Jernigan of Murfreesboro. His two children: James Willis Jernigan III (Zoe), Julie Faith Jernigan Ludwig (Charles) of Murfreesboro. Grandchildren: Austin Nathaniel Jernigan and Jenna Elizabeth Potts (Jakob) of Murfreesboro.

With the addition of Charles Ludwig (Julie) to the family, James became the proud grandfather of Paul Christopher Ludwig (Tiffany) of Georgia and Erin Rebecca Ludwig Wilson (James) of Tullahoma.

Great-Grandchildren:

Philip James Wilson, Ethan Kai Ludwig, Edith Rebecca Wilson, Carter Briggs Ludwig, and Judah William (J.W.) Potts, who is scheduled to make his appearance any day now.

The memorial celebrating the life of James Willis Jernigan, Jr., is scheduled to take place on:

Saturday, June 6th, 2026

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

820 South Church Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour of 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be directly after the service at:

Evergreen Cemetery

519 Greenland Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Special thanks to Community Care of Rutherford County and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

In Lieu of floral designs, bless Rutherford County by making donations to these two organizations. They are angels among our community.

https://www.jenningsandayers.com

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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