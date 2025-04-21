OBITUARY: James William Yearwood

James William Yearwood, age 57, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Jim was the beloved son of the late James Marion and Mary Ella Warrick Yearwood.

He is deeply missed by his daughters—Candace Drew (Ben), Courtney Pedigo (Alex), and Chelsea Day (Jonathan)—who were the pride and joy of his life.

He is also survived by his loving sisters, Glenda Jones (Thomas) and Sharon Yearwood; and his cherished grandchildren, Chloe, Noah, Leonidas, and Canon Drew, along with Amelia and Aurora Pedigo.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

