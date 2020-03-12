James William Patterson, age 35 passed away March 9th, 2020. he was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Patterson. He is survived by his father William Patterson: daughter’s Mary Abigail Council & Talya Ali Palazzi: sons, Jackson and Jordan Baxter: and sister, Kelly (Josh) Faulk & nephews Cody and Logan Faulk; grandmother Dorothy (Johnson) Patterson.

Visitation will be 12:30 until time of memorial service at 1:30 PM, Friday March 13th, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 820 South Church inStreet., Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com