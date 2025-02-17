OBITUARY: James Wilburn Warren

James Wilburn Warren, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN entered his heavenly home on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Visitation with the family will be held at Corner Stone Free Will Baptist Church, 3071 New Salem Highway, State Hwy 99, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, Friday, February 21, 2025 from 4pm – 8pm.

Services will be Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 1pm at Corner Stone Free Will Baptist Church with Dr. Stanley Outlaw and Pastor Glenn Poston officiating. Interment will follow at Coleman Cemetery.

Full obituary to follow.