OBITUARY: James Wade Herring Jr.

The family of James Wade Herring, Jr., age 64, of Murfreesboro mourn his passing on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

James was born in Mayfield, Kentucky but lived his life in Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bettie Wallace Herring.

James was a deacon, ministry leader and a grateful servant of God at North Boulevard Church. An avid golfer and bass fisherman, he also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and growing beautiful flowers. A salesman by trade, James spent much of his career as a sales rep for the Fuji Film Co. He was also a real estate investor in Rutherford County.

James is survived by Jane Pullias Herring, his wife of 37 years; his son, Jacob Herring; father, James Wade Herring, Sr; brother, Brian Herring and countless other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Boulevard Church Meals on Wheels program which James led for many years.

Visitation was Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service was at 4:00 pm also at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

