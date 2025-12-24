OBITUARY: James Victor Behm

James Victor Behm, 92, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2025. Formerly a lifelong resident of the Cambridge/ Fort Atkinson, WI area, he had recently moved to Tennessee to be closer to his family.

James was born February 10, 1933 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Alton and Mabel (Langer) Behm. He married Viola Kloehn on October 16, 1954 who preceded him in death in January. James was self-employed as a carpenter before retiring in 1995 to spend his time hobby farming, hunting, fishing and traveling; he and Viola were also the owners of Oak Bridge Inn restaurant in Cambridge.

James is survived by his three children: James A Behm (Lisa Eggington), Cheryl (Terry) Phillips, Kristi (James) Averwater; five grandchildren: Jason (Christine) Behlke, Hayley (Brad) Behm, Kara (Heath) Sukow, Emily (Robert) Daroca, Stephanie (Brendan) Horgan, five great-grandchildren, and sister Shirley Vohs. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, and several sisters/brothers-in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to Wisconsin Natural Resources Foundation.

