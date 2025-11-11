OBITUARY: James Vendall Anderson

James Vendall Anderson, age 83 of Murfreesboro passed away Monday November 10, 2025. He was native of Denison TX and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Anderson, and Ruby Millender Anderson, and a daughter, Karen Denise.

Mr. Anderson was working for Hayes Pipe and Supply.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita Anderson; son, Deron Wray Anderson and wife Rebecca; grandchildren, Blake Wells and wife Madisen, Catherine Elkins and husband Jesse; great-grandchildren, Livie, Rilynn Jane, Laurel; sister, Charlene Compton.

Graveside service will be Thursday November 13th 12 noon at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.