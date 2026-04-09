James Thad Galaz, born Jaime Theodoro Galaz on January 21, 1955, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

James lived a life rooted in connection, kindness, and community. He was known to many simply as a familiar face around town, someone who never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. Whether through a conversation, a smile, or a shared story, James had a way of making people feel seen and welcomed.

He was affectionately known as “Jungle Jim,” a nickname earned through his deep love of horticulture. James had a unique gift for bringing life wherever he went, often quite literally. He could frequently be found snipping a piece of a plant to regrow and nurture elsewhere, always eager to share his latest greenery with others. Giving plants and flowers wasn’t just a hobby; it was his way of spreading joy and life.

James also had a passion for martial arts and a fascination with tigers and panthers, symbols of strength and grace that he admired. His spiritual side was equally important to him, reflected in his love for prayer cards and rosaries.

He was married to Melissa Ferrick in 1980 and later to Rosemarie Hernandez in 1993.

James is survived by his sons, Jason Galaz and Anthony Galaz (Leslie), and his daughter, Shannon Payeur (Matthew). He was a proud grandfather to six grandchildren: Kelsey (Lucas), Michael (Gracie), Maximus, Mattison, Lily, and Sullivan, and three great-grandchildren Liahla, Landon and Kinsley, all of whom brought him great joy.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Galaz, and his mother, Patricia Galaz.

In honor of James’s love for growing and giving, in lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to bring a potted plant or seeds to the memorial. There is no need to purchase anything new-he would have likely taken a clipping from your porch and turned it into something beautiful. Those who wish to honor his memory are also encouraged to plant vegetables, fruits, or flowers in places where they can be shared freely with others.

James leaves behind a legacy of generosity, warmth, and growth-both in the gardens he cultivated and in the lives he touched.

A visitation will take place 4/11/2026 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at New Vision Baptist Church, 1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A Memorial Service will immediately follow from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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